Kim Kardashian's new crush is a young SKIMS model!

Kim Kardashian has a crush on a young SKIMS model with a sports career

Kim Kardashian reportedly has a “crush” on England footballer Jude Bellingham, who recently also became a SKIMS model.

Kim revealed Jude as the new brand ambassador for Skims Men's campaign earlier this month. She took to Instagram to share his first picture as a SKIMS model and wrote, "I'm thrilled to unveil Jude as the face of our new Skims Men's campaign. He has always been a rising star within the football world but this year he's truly cemented himself as an icon, and his influence on the next-generation of players and fans is undeniable.”

“This is such an exciting time for the brand, and this campaign is another example of Skims' ability to create global cultural moments, especially within sports."

An insider has revealed what makes Kim like Jude so much, claiming it’s "his looks, style and intelligence".

"Kim can't stop talking about how hot Jude is," they told Heat magazine, adding, "He lives in Madrid and she's heard he's in a relationship, but it's no secret that if he were to become available, Kim would be there."

"Getting Jude on board with Skims was a huge deal. He's one of the hottest properties in the game at the moment, so it's a major coup for her,” the mole noted.

"Jude is hot and she sees nothing wrong with her crush," the mole declared Kim Kardashian’s new crush.