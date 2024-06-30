Undead brings new terror in 'Rings of Power' s2

A new deadly creature set to appear in the second season of The Rings of Power called Barrow-wights.

In the photos shared by The Empire, those creatures were the heroes who were called from the dead to do the master's bidding despite their wishes to the contrary, as described in J.R.R. Tolkien's literary universe.

The series' VFX supervisor, Jason Smith, explained, "The Barrow-wights are ancient, reanimated heroes, acting for evil against their will. It was super-exciting to take on something I hadn't seen before. We've seen undead before, but not like this. We're doing a little horror movie in Middle-earth."

Created by Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne, The Rings of Power is set to air its second season on August 29.

Meanwhile, work on the films based on Lord of the Rings is ongoing. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said the first will appear in 2026, and the script is in the making.

Peter Jackson directed the original trilogy, which starred Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, and Dominic Monaghan, among others.