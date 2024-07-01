Kevin Costner likens himself to dog Bob: Here's Why

Kevin Costner is comparing himself to his dog in a confessional.

The actor, who is laid back in his life off reel, says he relates to his Labrador puppy, Bob, in knowing ‘exactly who he is.’

Speaking about Bob, the actor notes: "Bob just gets in the car. He does not care where we go. Bob's lazy; all he does is sleep. He just goes 'woof' at the door a few times. But if I put Bobby in the field, you see his IQ go up 30 points. He looks like an Adonis of dogs. He just knows exactly who he is.”

Costner tells PEOPLE: "I can be very passive in my life," says the Oscar winner, whose epic WesternHorizon: An American Saga hits theaters on June 28. "But once I commit to a movie, I'm relentless there. All they have to do is get me [to set], and then I know what I'm doing. I become like Bobby."

Costner first introduced Bob to his fans in February during an Instagram debut.

"I'm already in love with this special guy,” he confessed to his fans.