Meghan Markle new podcast could be 'recipe for failure if Duchess not invested

Meghan Markle’s new podcast is bound to go down unless she changes strategy, says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has secured a partnership with Lemonada Media after failure with Spotify, will have to bring something new to the table.

PR expert Kayley Cornelius exclusively told Express.co.uk: "For Meghan Markle’s new podcast to see more success than Archetypes, she and her team are going to have to bring something seriously fresh to the table."

Kayley added: "The success of Meghan’s new podcast will depend on a variety of factors such as the marketing, guests, and topics discussed."

She said: "Simply rebranding the same format under a different name is likely a recipe for failure. The podcast industry is booming, but while there’s a lot of demand for this new form of media, the main reason people tune in is because they are invested and feel connected to the host.

"For this new podcast to stand any chance of succeeding, Meghan will have to find a way to connect to her audience more, or perhaps recruit the help of an experienced co-host to help add structure and extra personality to the show,” she noted.