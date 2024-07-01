David Beckham makes gushing confession about Victoria ahead of anniversary

David Beckham recently made a heartwarming confession about wife Victoria Beckham.

Reflecting back on his marriage, which will mark 25 years on July 4, the legendary footballer said that he knew he was going to be with Victoria the day he saw her for the first time.

David tells The Sun that he first saw her in a Spice Girls video and told his Manchester United teammate Gary Neville that he was “going to be with her.”

“I always said that once I met Victoria, I would always be with her. A couple of months before we met I was abroad with the England team. Gary Neville and I were in the hotel room and a Spice Girls video came on,” he recalled.

David continued, “I think it was 'Say You'll Be There.' I pointed at the screen and told him, 'That's the girl for me and I'm going to get her. It was her eyes, her face. She's my idea of perfection.”

On the other hand, Victoria shared a similar opinion, saying: “I fancied David long before we met. I remember doing an interview for a soccer magazine and they showed me photos of different footballers. I had no idea who he was, but I just remember thinking one word: Gorgeous.”