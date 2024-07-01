Normani reveals why she canceled her 2024 BET Awards performance

Normani is ‘devastated’ as she has not hit the stage at the BET Awards this year.



Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the 28-year-old singer revealed that she had no choice but to cancel her performance due to a “really bad” injury in her knee.

“I am more frustrated and disappointed than anyone believe me,” penned Normani, who was scheduled to perform live at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

“I wanted to get on here and give you guys an update letting you know that while in rehearsals for BET I had a really bad accident and injured myself,” the Fifth Harmony alum continued.

“I desperately wanted to give you my best on that stage but performing would delay my healing,” the Candy Paint hitmaker explained. “I have been going through my process and doing my best to make sense of my feelings regarding this. I am devastated and hate feeling like a disappointment to you but I have to focus on recovering at this time.”

“Trust me, I hear you, and I see you. There is nothing more that I wanted to do than perform for you and also, get back to doing what fulfills me most-BEING ON STAGE,” Normani added before closing her message.

For those unversed, the 2024 BET awards took place on Sunday, June 30 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.