ICC unveils men's 'Team of the Tournament' for T20 World Cup 2024

This year's Team of the Tournament features six players from Indian team

July 01, 2024

Team India celebrates with the trophy after winning the ICC mens T20 World Cup 2024 final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 29, 2024. — AFP
Team India celebrates with the trophy after winning the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 29, 2024. — AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has recently unveiled the Team of the Tournament for the Men's T20 World Cup 2024 and it features six players from the Indian team.

Rohit Sharma and Co managed to lift the T20 World Cup trophy after 17 years on Saturday after they beat South Africa by seven runs in the final in Barbados.

Additionally, the team managed to land six of its players on this year's Team of the Tournament.

These players include Sharma as the side's captain, Player of the Tournament Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel.

The team also features three Afghanistan players: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, and Fazalhaq Farooqi. West Indies' Nicholas Pooran and Australia's Marcus Stoinis complete the XI with South Africa's pacer Anrich Nortje as the 12th man.

T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament

Rohit Sharma (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Suryakumar Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Anrich Nortje (12th man)

It must be noted Rohit has announced retirement from T20Is along with veteran batter Virat Kohli after historic win.

For India, this is their second T20 World Cup title win as they won their first T20 World Cup title in 2007 (the inaugural edition of the tournament) defeating Pakistan in the final.

This year’s T20 World Cup also ends India’s drought of trophies as they had raised their last ICC trophy back in 2013 when they won the Champions Trophy under the leadership of MS Dhoni. 

