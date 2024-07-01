Billy Ray Cyrus hit with scathing accusations amid divorce battle with Firerose

Firerose revealed dark truth about her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus after the country singer filed for annulment just seven months after their marriage.



Speaking with Page Six, the 34-year-old singer alleged that Cyrus exerted extreme control over her life, dictating her every move and isolating her from loved ones.

Firerose claimed she was not allowed to own a car, visit friends and family, or even send texts or emails without Cyrus' permission.

“Billy had very strict rules,” she said. “I didn’t have a car. I was only allowed to go to the local chiropractor and allowed once a month to get my nails done … it was systematic isolation and I couldn’t find the courage to leave.”

Firerose and Cyrus started dating in 2010 while he was still married to Tish Cyrus, with the singer claiming that he would often tell her he was getting divorced, but never did till years later.

Sharing more details of Cyrus’ controlling attitude, Firerose said that her friends and family could not visit her and she was not allowed to message anyone without his permission.

“If I had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission,” she said. “It was the same for email.”

She also alleged that after moving in with Cyrus, with whom she shares an age gap of 28 years, in Tennessee, she claimed he isolated her “from every single person” in her life except for her AA sponsor.