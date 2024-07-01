Kate Middleton fails to confirm Wimbledon appearance as tournament starts today

Princess Kate Middleton's present at Wimbledon remains uncertain as the tournament kickstarts today.

The Princess of Wales has been a known supporter of the All England Club since 2016 and is a keen tennis player herself which is why she has had the privilege of presenting the prestigious trophy to the winner over the past few years.

This time, Kate’s cancer treatment is standing in her way as Mirror cited her health team saying that after Trooping of Color, the princess needs to rest.

Last month, she surprised royal fans by returning to the public eye on June 15 by attending Prince Charles’ official birthday alongside her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Kensington Palace emphasized at the time that Kate is not officially returning to her royal duties, but is expected to take over two or three engagements this summer.

All England Club chair Debbie Jevans told the Telegraph previously that Kate will be given "as much flexibility as possible" regarding her possible attendance.

With Wimbledon starting today, her appearance still hangs in the balance.