 
Geo News

Kate Middleton fails to confirm Wimbledon appearance as tournament starts today

Kate Middleton hsa presented trophies at Wimbledon over the past few years

By
Web Desk

July 01, 2024

Kate Middleton fails to confirm Wimbledon appearance as tournament starts today
Kate Middleton fails to confirm Wimbledon appearance as tournament starts today

Princess Kate Middleton's present at Wimbledon remains uncertain as the tournament kickstarts today.

The Princess of Wales has been a known supporter of the All England Club since 2016 and is a keen tennis player herself which is why she has had the privilege of presenting the prestigious trophy to the winner over the past few years.

This time, Kate’s cancer treatment is standing in her way as Mirror cited her health team saying that after Trooping of Color, the princess needs to rest.

Last month, she surprised royal fans by returning to the public eye on June 15 by attending Prince Charles’ official birthday alongside her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Kensington Palace emphasized at the time that Kate is not officially returning to her royal duties, but is expected to take over two or three engagements this summer.

All England Club chair Debbie Jevans told the Telegraph previously that Kate will be given "as much flexibility as possible" regarding her possible attendance.

With Wimbledon starting today, her appearance still hangs in the balance.

A look back at lifetime achievement award winner Usher's major controversy
A look back at lifetime achievement award winner Usher's major controversy
Killer Mike gives powerful speech after winning 2024 BET trophy
Killer Mike gives powerful speech after winning 2024 BET trophy
Normani reveals why she canceled her 2024 BET Awards performance
Normani reveals why she canceled her 2024 BET Awards performance
Usher addresses life struggles in emotional BET Lifetime Achievement speech
Usher addresses life struggles in emotional BET Lifetime Achievement speech