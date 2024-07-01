Jessica Biel's pals issue BRUTAL verdict about husband Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel's pals reportedly have a strong stance against Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel's friends are reportedly worried her husband Justin Timberlake is no good for her, especially after his recent DWI arrest.

“He just can’t escape this ‘cheater’ label, and it upset Jessica every time,” a tipster told In Touch. “Her friends fear he’ll break her heart again: Do cheaters ever change?”

“Her friends think she’s married to a loser and hate that so much of her life is taken up with trying to get Justin to stay on the straight and narrow,” the source continued.

“But the arrest was a wake-up call: It’s time for her to realize she can’t do it alone. If he keeps going down this path, their marriage will be over,” they noted.

Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor, N.Y. for driving drunk. Eye witnesses described his state as “shell-shocked,” “bleary-eyed” and “upset.”

Later, a video emerged of the Cry Me a River singer performing at a show before the arrest where he had the same red eyes as shown in the mugshot and fans wondered why his eyes seemed red and fixed.

Timberlake later denied being high and said he had only “one martini” and was following his pals home in his car when the police stopped and arrested him for ignoring a stop sign and leaving his lane.