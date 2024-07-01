 
Prince William loves Harry but still won't forgive him; Here's why

Prince William has been estranged from Harry since he moved to the US

July 01, 2024

Prince William loves Harry but still won't forgive him; Here's why

Prince William is adamant to maintain his distance from Harry, however, he still has a soft spot for him, according to a royal expert.

The two sons of Princess Diana used to be very close as children but things changed after Harry married Meghan Markle and moved away to the US.

Ingrid Seward tells Mirror that William started having issues with his brother after he tarnished their royal image with the Oprah interview, the Netflix show, and Spare.

The Prince of Wales cut ties because he solely wanted to focus on his family i.e. his father King Charles and wife Kate Middleton.

“It has been one of the most difficult couple of years of Prince William’s life,” she said, following William’s 42nd birthday last week.

Ingrid added, "William is sensitive, he likes structure and has perseverance. He does not give up easily. His relationship with brother Harry upset him more than he would care to admit. But he found it easier to cut ties rather than allow himself to be continually annoyed. His life with Kate gives him the security, love and friendship he needs."

On the other hand, royal correspondent Charles Rae tells The Sun that Harry and Meghan should be the ones to make the first move.

“Whether or not it would be accepted by William and Catherine, I doubt very much it would be. There's too much water which has gone under that bridge,” he had added.

