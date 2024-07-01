 
Travis Kelce adorably hypes Taylor Swift up at Eras Tour show: Watch

July 01, 2024

Travis Kelce’s adorable gesture toward Taylor Swift has warmed the hearts of Swifties worldwide.

Kelce hyped up his girlfriend Swift as they left together from her last show at Dublin. As they walked toward the exit of the stadium, the NFL hunk jogged in front of the singer and stopped to open his arms in her direction to present her to the crowd as she waved to them.

When the Style hitmaker noticed, she blushed and ran to join the Super Bowl-winning hunk, taking his arm and leaving together.


Taking to the comments, fans gushed over the sweet moment.

“He absolutely adores her! Finally she has someone that loves her and is not threatened or intimidated by her. Someone that is so incredibly proud of her. She deserves this love, and so does Travis,” wrote one fan.

“When he ran ahead for the “ta -da” she smiled, laughed and realized she really has someone who can joyfully share the moment with her. Rare,” wrote another.

Kelce also impressed fans when he rushed to attend the Grammy winner’s show from the wedding of his teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Another sweet moment was captured ion camera when the Love Story hitmaker realized he was present at the show.

Fans believe Travis Kelce surprised Taylor Swift at the show. 

