 
Geo News

SZA breaks silence on controversial Glastonbury set

SZA headlined the Glastonbury concert for the third and final act

By
Web Desk

July 01, 2024

SZA breaks silence on controversial Glastonbury set
SZA breaks silence on controversial Glastonbury set 

SZA has finally spoken up on her controversial Glastonbury performance.

On Sunday night, the 34-year-old hitmaker took to the famous Pyramid Stage where she faced sound issues that sparked widespread criticism among the crowd.

According to BBC, SZA faced technical issues with her microphone, which distorted and muffled her voice, as she performed renditions of Nobody Gets Me and 20 Something.

The next day, the Open Arms crooner admitted that she was “shaking” during her headline performance.

“I was legit shaking lmao but we made it,” she penned on her stories.

Despite the setbacks, SZA thanked her team in a lengthy post, penning, “Tonight my entire team made the impossible possible !! THANK YOU @dan_norman_ for working tirelessly with me on this stage ! Thank you @fulloutcortland and the incredible dancers!”

She added, “To my fire ass band and every single person that helped make this happen. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for dreaming with me Glastonbury 2024 down.”

SZA then shared how she was feeling the pressure.

“Glastonbury, I was so nervous to be here with you today. I'm so grateful, you have my deepest love and my deepest respect,” she concluded.

Sabrina Carpenter gives witty reaction to Spotify success
Sabrina Carpenter gives witty reaction to Spotify success
Travis Kelce adorably hypes Taylor Swift up at Eras Tour show: Watch
Travis Kelce adorably hypes Taylor Swift up at Eras Tour show: Watch
Prince William loves Harry but still won't forgive him; Here's why
Prince William loves Harry but still won't forgive him; Here's why
Jessica Biel's pals issue BRUTAL verdict about husband Justin Timberlake
Jessica Biel's pals issue BRUTAL verdict about husband Justin Timberlake
Putin close friend says, 'We don't need Kanye West in Russia'
Putin close friend says, 'We don't need Kanye West in Russia'
'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga': Film's OTT release date unveiled
'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga': Film's OTT release date unveiled
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky break cover amid baby no.3 plans
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky break cover amid baby no.3 plans
Taylor Swift 'can't take her eyes off' Travis Kelce after Dublin surprise
Taylor Swift 'can't take her eyes off' Travis Kelce after Dublin surprise