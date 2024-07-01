SZA breaks silence on controversial Glastonbury set

SZA has finally spoken up on her controversial Glastonbury performance.

On Sunday night, the 34-year-old hitmaker took to the famous Pyramid Stage where she faced sound issues that sparked widespread criticism among the crowd.

According to BBC, SZA faced technical issues with her microphone, which distorted and muffled her voice, as she performed renditions of Nobody Gets Me and 20 Something.

The next day, the Open Arms crooner admitted that she was “shaking” during her headline performance.

“I was legit shaking lmao but we made it,” she penned on her stories.

Despite the setbacks, SZA thanked her team in a lengthy post, penning, “Tonight my entire team made the impossible possible !! THANK YOU @dan_norman_ for working tirelessly with me on this stage ! Thank you @fulloutcortland and the incredible dancers!”

She added, “To my fire ass band and every single person that helped make this happen. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for dreaming with me Glastonbury 2024 down.”

SZA then shared how she was feeling the pressure.

“Glastonbury, I was so nervous to be here with you today. I'm so grateful, you have my deepest love and my deepest respect,” she concluded.