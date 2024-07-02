Meghan Markle dad Thomas says she is denying Archie, Lili of 'birth right'

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, is longing for his grandchildren amid rift with the Duchess.

As per reports, the former lighting director is yearning to reunite with his children and wishes his daughter lets him celebrate the joys of being a grandfather.

Speaking to New Zealand Woman's Weekly, he stated: "It struck me as very sad that Meghan and Harry's kids are being denied the right to know their cousins, who look like fantastic children, or take part in things like Trooping the Colour, which is their birthright. They are getting to the age where they will start to ask questions, as all kids do. I find myself wondering how Archie and Lilbet will feel in a few years' time when they realise all the things they have missed out on."

This comes as King Charles prepares to go to America to also meet Archie and Lilibet amid his cancer diagnosis.

"He is desperate to see his them and hates the idea that Archie and Lilibet will not remember him as the warm, friendly grandfather he wants to be."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.