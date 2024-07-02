Prince William enters 'triple A celebrity' zone after Taylor Swift selfie

Prince William and Taylor Swift's viral selfie in London has added the Royal in different league.

The Prince of Wales, who was attended Swift's Wembley concert this month, proved to be the coolest King in the making.

Royal correspondent Charles Rae said: "When you meet a member of the royal family you are in effect meeting a triple-A celebrity.

"It blows you away believe me. It happened to me when I first met a member of the royal family as well.

Speaking about Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce, the expert told The Sun: "I'm not surprised Travis was blown away and came out with those sort of comments."

Travis also told his podcast listeners that "Prince William was the coolest" and that Charlotte was "adorable and a superstar".

He added: "Everything was so positive about William and about Catherine.



"I just think this is what happens when you meet royalty, you don't just meet them you get selfies with them.

"Now you can get a record with them.

"If you've got someone like Taylor Swift, one of the best singers in the world taking a selfie, then that is a big accolade for her and shows her friendship with William."

The late Queen was obviously of a different age but now it is common practice.

"Everybody's got a mobile phone and a camera and nothing is really private anymore.

"It's a sign of a new royal family who don't mind taking selfies."

"We met royalty, guys. There was royalty at the show. I got there early and got to meet Prince William. How bout that? Your Royal Highness."