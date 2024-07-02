Luke Bryan says THESE three stars may replace Katy Perry in American Idol

Luke Bryan teased 3 singers' names who could possibly replace Katy Perry as the next American Idol Judge.



The Country On singer has revealed a few names that the hit ABC singing show is considering to replace Perry’s seat in a recent interview with Billboard.

The country singer told the outlet, “I’ve said several names. I think Pink has been in the talks, Miley Cyrus has been in the talks, Meghan Trainor has been in the talks."

“It’s been interesting,” the 47-year-old singer added.

Bryan went on to say, “It’s been something Disney been really tightlipped about with me and Lionel [Richie] and Ryan [Seacrest]. We currently haven’t heard what the story is on who’s coming back, and if Lionel and I are coming back.”

He further added, “I think Disney is just trying to figure out what they want to do and we’re just kind of sitting back and waiting until they decide.”

Moreover, Bryan noted that Perry was "perfect for the job” and “they’re just working real hard to find somebody that can really come in and do the job that Katy did."

For those unversed, Bryan, Richie, and Perry joined American Idol during season 16 of the show.