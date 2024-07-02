'Friends' star Matthew Perry's personal wealth unveiled after death

Actor Matthew Perry tragically passed away at the age of 54 last year, leaving many fans teary eyed.

The Friends star also left behind his wealth, which is worth millions. According to the court documents, the actor had personal wealth worth more than $1.5 million (£1.2m), which is now part of an already-established trust valued at over $120 million (£94.4m).

Prior to his death, Perry had formed the Alvy Singer Living Trust, which was inspired by Woody Allen's character from the film, Annie Hall.

The beneficiaries include his father, John Perry, mother, Suzanne Morrison, half-sister, Caitlin Morrison, and former love interest, Rachel Dunn, with whom he had a brief relationship from 2003-2004.

Now, latest court documents reviewed by The U.S Sun suggest Perry's personal assets were higher than initially projected.

Lisa Ferguson, the trustee appointed for Perry's estate, submitted a document showing a balance exceeding $1,596,914.47 (£1,256,611.23) whilst admitting there's additional amount previously invested in the living trust.

Paperwork indicates Perry possessed no real property in California upon his demise. Notably, it has been confirmed that Perry's $6 million (£4.7m) Pacific Palisades home, where he spent his last moments, remains under Ferguson's name and is yet to be listed on the market.

Born on August 19, 1969, the American-Canadian actor was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home in October 2023. He was best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the TV sitcom Friends.