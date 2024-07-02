 
King Charles removes Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet from Royal family ‘narrative'

King Charles recently talked of his grand kids but expert thinks he referred to Waleses kids only

July 02, 2024

King Charles may soon remove Prince Harry's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, from the Royal family ‘narrative,’ a royal expert has claimed.

Referring to a recent speech made by the monarch where he mentioned his grandchildren without specifying which ones, has raised concerns about the Sussexes kids.

Speaking on Royal Confidential, Royal editor Kate Mansey noted the public only think of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, whenever Charles’ grandkids are mentioned.

In his speech at the Japanese State Visit welcome banquet, Charles made a joke about Pokémon, saying, "I am only sorry to report that I haven’t had any better luck more recent attempts at fishing — the Pokémon phrase 'gotta catch ‘em all' may resonate with my grandchildren, but for me, it is, perhaps, aspirational!”

Discussing it, the expert said, “You think of Charles talking about his grandchildren, the first thing you think of is the Waleses, because he doesn’t have that connection to the Sussex grandchildren.”

“You don’t even think now, ‘Oh, wonder which grandchildren he’s thinking about?’” she added.

She questioned whether the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s distance from the royal family has become so great that they are automatically excluded from the royal narrative.

To this, Roya Nikkhah agreed, adding, “I think you’re right, your assessment is right, when he says grandchildren, people here think first and foremost he’s talking about the ones he’s seen with on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the big moments and that’s not Archie and Lilibet.”

“We know that both sides would like that relationship to be closer and stronger, but the distance means it just isn’t.”

