July 02, 2024

Cardi B steals the show with her feathered songbird dress and white boots at Marc Jacobs Fashion Show

The 31-year-old rapper arrived at the Marc Jacobs Fall 2024 fashion show in a custom lilac, purple and yellow feathered songbird dress from Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2020 Ready-to-Wear collection paired with yellow knit tights and Kiki white boots in New York City on Monday, July 1.

Furthermore, the Bongos musician added a pair of yellow-framed sunglasses to her quirky look as she was wearing her hair up in a retro-style beehive while sporting a nude lip and long pink nails.

In regards to that, Cardi was seen in a Instagram Stories clip modeling her feathered songbird dress as she twirled around in the halls of the New York Public Library.

Additionally, on June 24, she paid homage to Princess Diana while out shopping in Los Angeles.

It is pertinent to mention that while matching with late Princess Diana’s look worn in 1997, Cardi wore a white sweatshirt with "Harvard" written on it with white biker shorts and sneakers, and even replicated Princess Diana’s signature hairstyle as she sported a cropped cut with the look.

