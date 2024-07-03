Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce hint at something 'very serious' in their relationship

A source closer to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have claimed that the couple is stronger than ever.

“They really are very, very happy together,” the insider says. “They’re very serious about each other, and the relationship feels different for both of them”.

Even fans got to see their playful nature up close and personal on June 23, when Kelce carried Swift onstage during an introduction to her song I Can Do It With a Broken Heart, off her record-breaking latest album The Tortured Poets Department.

During the segment, Kelce powdered Swift’s face and showed off a few dance moves while dressed in a top hat and tuxedo alongside her dancers.

“They have so much fun together, and it just works,” the source said of the couple. “It’s funny to their friends because at first everyone wondered what they had in common, but you realize how similar they are. They both wear their hearts on their sleeves and are all-in with everything they do, whether it’s with career, family or friends.”

For Swift, her focus remains on her Eras Tour, which recently spent three nights at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

On the work front, Swift is set to play a trio of shows in Amsterdam starting July 4, and will stay on the road until December, when she wraps her record-shattering tour after more than 150 shows.