Prince William facing things ten times worse than Prince Harry

Prince William is reportedly facing a worry that is far worse than any Prince Harry ‘could ever’ pose.

All these claims and comments have been made by royal commentator and expert Charles Rae.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent interviews with The Sun’s Royal Exclusive.

There the former royal correspondent began by saying, “There’s too much water which has gone under that bridge.”

“After everything Harry and Meghan have done with the Oprah Winfrey interview, that Netflix show... Spare. The flamboyant curtsey by Meghan on the show as well. There's too much gone under the bridge now.”

“If they're going to make the move, I am not so sure William and Catherine would respond favourably,” Mr Rae did make clear during his chat however.

This comes despite the fact that, “William’s got a lot more on his mind right now than repairing the troubles with his own brother. He’s got his wife to look after and his three children. They are the most important things that are going on.”

“If Harry was that keen on making some sort of move towards William … he didn’t wish him a happy 42nd birthday. Any rift in any family is very, very sad.”

“They’re doing it in the full glare of publicity and that’s obviously ten times worse than you falling out with your brother or sister,” he also added before signing off.