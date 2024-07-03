 
Geo News

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid making relationship 'priority:' Source

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been romantically linked since October 2023

By
Web Desk

July 03, 2024

Photo: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid making relationship priority: Source
Photo: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid making relationship 'priority:' Source

Bradley Cooper seemingly enjoys spending time with lady-love Gigi Hadid.

Recently, a source shared with People Magazine that Bradley and Gigi have found a common ground to keep their relationship going despite a 20-year-old age gap.

"Considering how busy they both are with work and family, they have managed to keep this alive and are going strong," the insider revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Gigi and Bradley were first sighted together in October 2023.

The insider continued to address, “They had a solid start and it has built from there."

The source added that “each admires the success of the other” and being from the same industry helps

“They have kids in common," the source also said of Brad and Gigi’s daughters.

The insider even admitted that their relationship "has progressed more than" they "thought it would at first."

Conclusively, the source claimed, "They talk about serious things and also joke a great deal. They have made their relationship a priority in their otherwise busy lives."

Exodus of judges from 'American Idol' after Katy Perry exit?
Exodus of judges from 'American Idol' after Katy Perry exit?
Bebe Rexha threatens to bring down music industry with 'ugly secrets'
Bebe Rexha threatens to bring down music industry with 'ugly secrets'
'Moana' star Dwayne Johnson makes little girl day with sweet gesture
'Moana' star Dwayne Johnson makes little girl day with sweet gesture
Suki Waterhouse reflects on welcoming baby with Robert Pattinson
Suki Waterhouse reflects on welcoming baby with Robert Pattinson
Coleman Domingo teases ‘surprise' in Michael Jackson biopic
Coleman Domingo teases ‘surprise' in Michael Jackson biopic
Sir Tom Jones set to rock Llangollen Eisteddfod stage in debut performance
Sir Tom Jones set to rock Llangollen Eisteddfod stage in debut performance
Shania Twain set for Chepstow debut following Glastonbury success
Shania Twain set for Chepstow debut following Glastonbury success
Pink saddens fans with health update: 'I am so sorry'
Pink saddens fans with health update: 'I am so sorry'