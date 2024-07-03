Photo: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid making relationship 'priority:' Source

Bradley Cooper seemingly enjoys spending time with lady-love Gigi Hadid.

Recently, a source shared with People Magazine that Bradley and Gigi have found a common ground to keep their relationship going despite a 20-year-old age gap.

"Considering how busy they both are with work and family, they have managed to keep this alive and are going strong," the insider revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Gigi and Bradley were first sighted together in October 2023.

The insider continued to address, “They had a solid start and it has built from there."

The source added that “each admires the success of the other” and being from the same industry helps

“They have kids in common," the source also said of Brad and Gigi’s daughters.

The insider even admitted that their relationship "has progressed more than" they "thought it would at first."

Conclusively, the source claimed, "They talk about serious things and also joke a great deal. They have made their relationship a priority in their otherwise busy lives."