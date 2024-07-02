 
Geo News

David Beckham's mom frustrated at Pier Morgan's 'mean' remarks

David Beckham's mom, Sandra, talked about her son's challenges of being a celebrity

By
Web Desk

July 02, 2024

David Beckhams mom frustrated at Pier Morgans mean remarks
David Beckham's mom frustrated at Pier Morgan's 'mean' remarks

David Beckham's mother, Sandra recently joked about her thoughts on Piers Morgan's critical remarks.

According to Mirror report, Sandra Beckham expressed her frustration to a journalist over Morgan's comments about David.

"Give me that bottle… there's that Piers Morgan, I could quite happily bottle him," she said.

Adding, "He's been so mean about my David. I hate it."

The journalist recalled Sandra's playful response to criticisms directed at David Beckham by the former Good Morning Britain host.

Morgan has previously been vocal about Beckham, criticizing the family's decisions regarding their youngest son's career.

Additionally, Sandra also spoke candidly to The Sun about the challenges of David's celebrity.

She said, "Everywhere we go people want a selfie with David."

"I don’t know how he copes with it the way he does, he says yes to everyone, and always with a smile on his face. But he can’t really go out on his own any more. It’s exhausting to watch," Sandra added.

Did SZA address Glastonbury setback in cryptic message?
Did SZA address Glastonbury setback in cryptic message?
Cardi B steals the show with her feathered songbird dress
Cardi B steals the show with her feathered songbird dress
Irish PM over the moon on 'Wednesday 2' shoot in his country
Irish PM over the moon on 'Wednesday 2' shoot in his country
Kylie Jenner enjoys sweet treats with her daughter
Kylie Jenner enjoys sweet treats with her daughter
Shah Rukh Khan to add another big award to his long collection
Shah Rukh Khan to add another big award to his long collection
David Beckham ‘nervous' as daughter Harper about to become teenager
David Beckham ‘nervous' as daughter Harper about to become teenager
'Friends' star Matthew Perry's personal wealth unveiled after death
'Friends' star Matthew Perry's personal wealth unveiled after death
'The Bear' s3 strong viewership amid poor reviews speaks volumes
'The Bear' s3 strong viewership amid poor reviews speaks volumes