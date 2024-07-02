David Beckham's mom frustrated at Pier Morgan's 'mean' remarks

David Beckham's mother, Sandra recently joked about her thoughts on Piers Morgan's critical remarks.

According to Mirror report, Sandra Beckham expressed her frustration to a journalist over Morgan's comments about David.

"Give me that bottle… there's that Piers Morgan, I could quite happily bottle him," she said.

Adding, "He's been so mean about my David. I hate it."

The journalist recalled Sandra's playful response to criticisms directed at David Beckham by the former Good Morning Britain host.

Morgan has previously been vocal about Beckham, criticizing the family's decisions regarding their youngest son's career.

Additionally, Sandra also spoke candidly to The Sun about the challenges of David's celebrity.

She said, "Everywhere we go people want a selfie with David."

"I don’t know how he copes with it the way he does, he says yes to everyone, and always with a smile on his face. But he can’t really go out on his own any more. It’s exhausting to watch," Sandra added.