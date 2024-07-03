Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'game' as couple accused of buying public

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seemingly trying to buy public respect by collecting awards and accolades.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who exited the Royal Family back in 2020, are trying to keep their popularity alive through nominations.

This comes as Prince Harry has been nominated for the prestigious Pat Tillman Award for Service.

Speaking about the couple, expert Kinsey Schofield told Talk TV: "I see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accepting more trophies for awards that I don't understand what they're for, than this life of service that they promised us. How many awards did Meghan accept for her podcast that was cancelled and slammed by her own network?"

She added: "This is all a game to them [Harry and Meghan]. I guess they're trying to buy the public's respect, they're trying to buy good PR through networking and creating these opportunities to collect trophies for their mantle, but I think the public sees through these individuals."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

