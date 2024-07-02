 
Sir Tom Jones set to rock Llangollen Eisteddfod stage in debut performance

Sir Tom Jones will make his debut at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod

July 02, 2024

Tom Jones is set to set the stage on fire at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.

According to BBC report, this marks music icon's debut at the renowned festival.

The event is set to kick off on Tuesday and run through Sunday in Denbighshire. Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod is reportedly expected to draw around 50,000 fans.

The festival, founded in 1947 as a symbol of post-World War Two reconciliation, has since grown into a global celebration of music and culture.

Leading up to Jones' headline performance, the festival has already seen stellar acts like Bryan Adams, Paloma Faith, and the Manic Street Preachers take the stage.

This year's lineup continues to impress with jazz artist Gregory Porter and opera star Katherine Jenkins set to perform later in the week.

Beyond the main stage performances, the festival's Parade of Nations on Wednesday promises to be a highlight.

