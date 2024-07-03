Photo: Emma Roberts reveals dark side of dating fellow actors: 'It’s hard'

Emma Roberts reportedly has no intention of dating fellow actors in the future.

For those unversed, Emma had a sporadic relationship with American Horror Story co-star Evan Peters, followed by a romance with the father of her daughter, Garrett Hedlund.

Nonetheless, speaking in a new interview with Flaunt magazine, the 33-year-old Space Cadet actress flaunted her anonymous present boyfriend, who does not belong to the acting industry.

Reflecting on her past romances, she told the outlet, “One day the veil was lifted and I didn’t want to date actors anymore.”

She also addressed, “It’s hard, I think, for two actors to be together. I’m trying to think if I’ve seen it done successfully.”

Reasoning her disinterest in fellow performers, she also explained, “The actors I’ve been with border on Method actors”

She also admitted, “And that is something that I think is extremely difficult to be in a relationship with — at least for me, especially the characters that they were playing,” and concluded the discussion that her new beau is not “online."