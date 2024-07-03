Suki Waterhouse reveals 'absurd' first meeting with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse remembers her first meeting with Robert Pattinson as if she met him yesterday.

In her recent chat with Vogue magazine, the singer recalled meeting the Twilight actor during a Hollywood games night.

Suki, who met Robert six years ago, recounted that she immediately felt drawn to him as they bonded over the absurdity of the “very, very intense” gathering.

"I was sure that I'd met him a long time ago, but he didn't think that we had... It was very, very intense. There were lots of 'big' characters, real heavy hitters,” she shared, adding that celebrities like Al Pacino, Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz were present.

Suki went on to share that she and Robert were feeling so awkward about the entire situation that they started joking and laughing about it to an extent that they were separated by a director.

"There was a director that separated us because we were laughing too much,” she added.

Suki went on to share that while she didn’t meet him for the next "six or seven months,” she felt drawn to him and kept thinking: "I think Rob's quite funny, I light up when I'm around him."

She further credited her baby daddy for making her life in Los Angeles much more fun as they look forward to bringing "more chaos" into their lives after baby no.1.

“We really planned it. One day we looked at each other and said, 'Well, this is as ready as we're going to be,’” she concluded.