Prince William feels ‘more alone’ than usual on Diana’s birthday

Prince William gets more sad around this time of the year and the one person he can rely on isn’t here, according to a royal expert.



As Princess Diana’s birth anniversary passed on July 1, the future king tends to feel sensitive and it’s worse this year because the person who shares the same feelings as him isn’t here i.e. his younger brother Prince Harry.

Claiming that it's a shame for William, veteran royal commentator Jennie Bond tells OK!: “The anniversary is obviously always a very sensitive time for William and it is such a shame that he cannot share his feelings with the only other human being on earth who really knows what it was like to lose Diana: his brother, Harry.”

“There have been times in this past year when William has looked incredibly alone, shouldering the responsibility of being a son whose father has cancer, a husband caring for his wife as she also deals with cancer, a father of three young children... and who has no brother or mother to turn to for a bit of TLC,” Jennie went on to add.

However, she thinks that his wife Kate Middleton might be filling the spot for Harry.

“I'm sure the princess would be immensely proud to see how courageously William has faced up to all that has happened in the past few months,” she said.