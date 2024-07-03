Ryan teases fans with rumors of Taylor‘s 'Deadpool and Wolverine' cameo

Taylor Swift's cameo in Deadpool and Wolverine rumors were finally over and after that, she and Ryan Reynolds has sparked fresh talk.

Recently, Reynolds posted photos from his promotional tour of the forthcoming Marvel film on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 2, and one of the snaps featured the superhero posed strikingly similarly to Taylor on the cover of her album, Evermore.

It is pertinent to mention that Ryan was seen with his back to the camera while he was looking out at a deserted forest, in a similar fashion to the way Swift is depicted on her album cover.

Furthermore, in order to tease fans further, Reynolds added Taylor Swift’s title track, which featured Bon Iver, in the Instagram Story.

In regards to this, the post comes right after Entertainment Weekly reported on June 10 that Swift will not appear in the film, which will see Reynolds return as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine from Marvel’s X-Men cinematic series.

Moreover, there are years of speculation about Taylor Swift’s involvement in Deadpool and Wolverine, while some are even suggesting that the singer may play Dazzler or Blonde Phantom from Marvel’s comic books.

Further speculations about Swift’s involvement were dialed up in October 2023 when Reynolds and Jackman were spotted at a Kansas City Chiefs game. The actors were seen alongside the film’s director, Shawn Levy, and Taylor Swift, who was there to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.