Taylor Swift applauds fan's game antics during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift comments 'This was a whole entire journey' under a fan's drinking game video during Eras Tour concert

July 03, 2024

Taylor Swift applauded one of her fans for his drinking game antics in a recent Eras Tour concert.

Elliott Norris, a digital creator, shared a video of himself on Instagram at the Grammy winner’s concert, with a caption on the screen that said,  “Eras tour but I get tipsier every era.”

It is pertinent to mention that the clip started with Norris screaming to Swift’s first two “eras” during the concert, in which she played songs from her albums Lover and Red

During the singer’s third era, where she sang tracks from her 2017 album Reputation, Norris was seen with a drink in his hand and he was dancing to the music.

At the end of the video, Norris could be heard saying, “She looks amazing,” as he captioned the amusing post, “Eras tour was lit.”

Furthermore, while many fans left comments on the post, it was also the singer herself who left a comment as Taylor Swift wrote, “This was a whole entire journey.” Norris replied to the comment, writing: “Big moment for me.”

However, not everyone was in support of Norris’ Eras Tour drinking game. Some people acknowledged that those who drink heavily at concerts are some of their least favorite people to be around during a show.

Despite the criticism, Norris added in a separate post, “I will be staying humble even with all this new fame.”

Moreover, Taylor Swift recently finished a list of performances in Dublin, Ireland, where her boyfriend Travis Kelce made an appearance at her third show at Aviva Stadium on Sunday, June 30.

