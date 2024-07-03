 
Robert De Niro's daughter pens heartfelt note for late son Leo

Drena De Niro shared late Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez with Carlos "Mare" Rodriguez

July 03, 2024

Photo: Robert De Niro's daughter pens heartfelt note for late son Leo

Drena De Niro, who is the daughter of American actor and filmmaker Robert De Niro, recently reflected on her son’s loving memory.

For those unversed, Leandro, nicknamed Leo, was the only child Drena shared with husband, Carlos "Mare" Rodriguez. 

Taking to her Instagram Drena penned, “I KNEW this kid was jacking my clothes behind my back !!!.”

She went on to tribute her son on his first death anniversary, “Today we celebrated sweet wild boy Leo ????.”

Gushing over her late boy, Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez, she added, “In your short time here you made the world a brighter place. You are deeply loved like the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sea.”

Later in the post, the emotional mother thanked all friends and family members for helping her make through this tough time of grief and loss.

She also remarked, “Thank you to everyone of you who held me , @carlosmare and our family in your arms and hearts through the darkest days,” concluding, “I can only hope to pay it forward.”

