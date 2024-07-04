50 Cent shames Rick Ross after brawl with Drake fans

In the rap industry Drake fans attacking Rick Ross was a hot topic and 50 Cent, the latter's longtime rival, did not leave the chance to troll the MMG honcho.

It comes as the Candy Shop rapper was having an Instagram Live with his celebrity friends Keith Sweat and DJ Earthquake.

During the conversation, the brawl at the Purple Lamborghini's rapper show in Vancouver came up.

"You saw that **** that happened in Canada, man? Rick Ross got **** up," he mockingly said.

His pal Earthquake weighed in, "All his bodyguards need to resign," adding after a quick, loud laugh. "They failed the number one thing. They ain't guard nobody body, including they own!"

In another instance, 50 Cent reposted a clip on his Instagram showing bodyguards escorting Rick away after a fight started over Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us song at the venue.

"LMAO THE GREAT ESCAPE! MEEKA CALL THE CHASERS, THEY ARE CHASING ME. [grinning face emoji] LOL," he captioned.

In the meantime, though not directly involved, Drake appears to approve of the attack on Rick by liking the clip of the brawl.



