 
Geo News

50 Cent shames Rick Ross after brawl with Drake fans

50 Cent blasts Rick Ross on social media after he was attacked by Drake fans

By
Web Desk

July 04, 2024

50 Cent shames Rick Ross after brawl with Drake fans
50 Cent shames Rick Ross after brawl with Drake fans

In the rap industry Drake fans attacking Rick Ross was a hot topic and 50 Cent, the latter's longtime rival, did not leave the chance to troll the MMG honcho.

It comes as the Candy Shop rapper was having an Instagram Live with his celebrity friends Keith Sweat and DJ Earthquake.

During the conversation, the brawl at the Purple Lamborghini's rapper show in Vancouver came up.

"You saw that **** that happened in Canada, man? Rick Ross got **** up," he mockingly said.

His pal Earthquake weighed in, "All his bodyguards need to resign," adding after a quick, loud laugh. "They failed the number one thing. They ain't guard nobody body, including they own!"

In another instance, 50 Cent reposted a clip on his Instagram showing bodyguards escorting Rick away after a fight started over Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us song at the venue.

50 Cent shames Rick Ross after brawl with Drake fans

"LMAO THE GREAT ESCAPE! MEEKA CALL THE CHASERS, THEY ARE CHASING ME. [grinning face emoji] LOL," he captioned.

In the meantime, though not directly involved, Drake appears to approve of the attack on Rick by liking the clip of the brawl.

50 Cent shames Rick Ross after brawl with Drake fans


Jennifer Lopez adds fuel to Ben Affleck split buzz without wedding ring
Jennifer Lopez adds fuel to Ben Affleck split buzz without wedding ring
Jennifer Tilly takes a playful dig at 'RHOBH' being 'scarier than Chucky'
Jennifer Tilly takes a playful dig at 'RHOBH' being 'scarier than Chucky'
Gwen Stefani celebrates Blake Shelton wedding anniversary: See pics
Gwen Stefani celebrates Blake Shelton wedding anniversary: See pics
Marvel says 'no' to Emma Corrin on personal request
Marvel says 'no' to Emma Corrin on personal request
Zac Efron compares Joey King's physical comedy skills To Matthew Perry's
Zac Efron compares Joey King's physical comedy skills To Matthew Perry's
Another celebrity becomes suspect in Matthew Perry drug supply case
Another celebrity becomes suspect in Matthew Perry drug supply case
Eminem blasts all-time greatest rappers ranking in 'Tobey'
Eminem blasts all-time greatest rappers ranking in 'Tobey'
Gilmore Girls star Keiko Agena talks lovelorn heartsickness of Lane, Dave
Gilmore Girls star Keiko Agena talks lovelorn heartsickness of Lane, Dave