Taylor Lautner wife shares breast cancer scare: 'It hasn't gone away'

Taylor Swift's ex Taylor Lautner shares his wife's health scares

July 04, 2024

Taylor Lautner and his wife Taylor Dome recently shared a health scare, which they surmised to be a cancer.

Appearing on the latest podcast The Squeeze, Taylor shared that she was so scared when she “felt this lump on my boob” while showering some time ago. 

“I kinda, like, paused for a second and was like, ‘Wait. What?’ And then I pressed on it again and started to feel it. And there was this hard lump there,” to which her husband added, “Very noticeable.”

The 27-year-old also recalled, “I literally just stood in the shower and completely froze…I was literally thinking every single thought in the world” because she had a cancer history in her family.

She “immediately started bawling” and went for an ultrasound only to find that “everything was clear.”

“The tissue can just, like, move around hormonally. It can change. It's still there to this day, and it hasn't gone away.”

The Twilight Saga alum also noted, “It's weird and scary because you can only feel it going from one direction. It could have been here for who knows how long.”

"Everything is clear. Ladies, check this as your reminder to do the self-examination in the shower,” she reassured and concluded, “It's also just important for people to know — as hard as it is — to know that it is very normal for that to happen.”

