Prince George warned to stop taking trip with Prince William: Here's Why

Prince George’s life going to change as the key member of the Royal Family upon his birthday,

Second in line to the throne, son of Prince William is turning 12 this year and will this be asked to travel separately form his father in an aircraft.

The Royal Family rule helps ensure both the heirs are not on the same plane incase of an unfortunate event.

Speaking on HELLO Magazine's 'A Right Royal Podcast', King Charles' former pilot, Graham Laurie, reveals: "Interestingly, we flew all four: the Prince, the Princess, Prince William and Prince Harry, up until Prince William was 12 years old.

"After that, he had to have a separate aircraft and we could only fly all four together when they were young with the written permission of Her Majesty. When William became 12, he would fly normally in a 125 from Northolt and we would fly the 146 out with the other three on."