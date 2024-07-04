 
Geo News

Prince George warned to stop taking trip with Prince William: Here's Why

Prince George is second in line to the throne after King Charles and Prince William

By
Web Desk

July 04, 2024

Prince George warned to stop taking trip with Prince William: Heres Why
Prince George warned to stop taking trip with Prince William: Here's Why 

Prince George’s life going to change as the key member of the Royal Family upon his birthday,

Second in line to the throne, son of Prince William is turning 12 this year and will this be asked to travel separately form his father in an aircraft.

The Royal Family rule helps ensure both the heirs are not on the same plane incase of an unfortunate event.

Speaking on HELLO Magazine's 'A Right Royal Podcast', King Charles' former pilot, Graham Laurie, reveals: "Interestingly, we flew all four: the Prince, the Princess, Prince William and Prince Harry, up until Prince William was 12 years old.

"After that, he had to have a separate aircraft and we could only fly all four together when they were young with the written permission of Her Majesty. When William became 12, he would fly normally in a 125 from Northolt and we would fly the 146 out with the other three on."

Princess Charlotte 'rules the nest' as Kate Middleton's 'wing woman': Here's How
Princess Charlotte 'rules the nest' as Kate Middleton's 'wing woman': Here's How
Eddie Murphy reprises iconic role in 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'
Eddie Murphy reprises iconic role in 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'
Prince William, Taylor Swift plan to rub 'salt in wound' as Meghan Markle snubbed
Prince William, Taylor Swift plan to rub 'salt in wound' as Meghan Markle snubbed
Travis Kelce on Julia Roberts, Stevie Nicks encounter at Taylor Swift show
Travis Kelce on Julia Roberts, Stevie Nicks encounter at Taylor Swift show
'Horizon' star Michael Rooker backs Kevin Costner film amid poor start
'Horizon' star Michael Rooker backs Kevin Costner film amid poor start
Taylor Lautner wife shares breast cancer scare: 'It hasn't gone away'
Taylor Lautner wife shares breast cancer scare: 'It hasn't gone away'
Travis, Jason Kelce get candid about 'pretty crazy' meetup with A list celebrities
Travis, Jason Kelce get candid about 'pretty crazy' meetup with A list celebrities
50 Cent shames Rick Ross after brawl with Drake fans
50 Cent shames Rick Ross after brawl with Drake fans