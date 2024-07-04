 
Eddie Murphy reprises iconic role in 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'

Eddie Murphy brings back Axel Foley that first captivated audiences four decades ago

July 04, 2024

Eddie Murphy has made a triumphant return to the screen in the much-anticipated sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

The marks Murphy's comeback to his iconic role as Axel Foley, that first captivated audiences four decades ago.

Directed by Mark Molloy in his directorial debut, the sequel features Murphy alongside a talented cast including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, and Judge Reinhold.

The ensemble cast adds depth to Axel's journey, weaving together themes of redemption, family bonds, and the enduring spirit of a beloved character. The storyline follows Axel Foley as he navigates new challenges and old adversaries.

Known for his ability to effortlessly balance comedy and drama, the You People actor's performance is expected to resonate with both longtime fans of the franchise and new audiences alike.

The film's release on Netflix has generated excitement among longtime admirers of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise.

