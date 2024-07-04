The Weeknd's cryptic post teases upcoming project

The Weeknd's cryptic Instagram post continues to tease beginning of his new era

Popular Canadian singer, The Weeknd, is continuing to tease the beginning of his new era on social media with a cryptic message, hinting at his much awaited upcoming album.

The artist, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, took to Instagram and posted a cryptic Instagram carousel.

He shared his two album covers from 2020 and 2022, respectively, that included a short video of just his eyes and a photograph of a silhouette in the woods.

His social media post indicates at his new upcoming new album. Moreover, his fans are already have high expectations from his upcoming album.



The Weeknd's 2020 track Blinding Lights from After Hours was a smash hit, becoming the first song to surpass four billion streams on Spotify.

The singer, also known as the Guinness World Record's 2023 "world's most popular artist," debuted in a HBO drama series The Idol which he also produced.

He also donated $2.5 million USD to help families in Gaza via his XO Humanitarian Fund in both November 2023 and April 2024.