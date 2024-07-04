 
Diddy faces umpteenth SA lawsuit with grave allegations

Sean Diddy Combs has been facing a slew of sex trafficking and assault lawsuits since last year

July 04, 2024

Diddy has been slapped with a sexual assault lawsuit once again by a former adult star who's making severe accusations against him.

Adria English, known by stage name Omunique, claimed in court documents obtained by In Touch that she was sexually abused at one of music mogul’s White Party

In her lawsuit, Adria seeks to sue Diddy, Bad Boy Entertainment and several other defendants, claiming that it happened when she attended his gathering for her then-boyfriend who wanted to attend an audition for a “Sean John modeling campaign in New York.”

“[Adria] was strictly instructed by [Diddy and other defendants] on which bottles of alcohol and champagne female employees were to exclusively drink from and also required [Adria] to take narcotics offered by a ‘White Party’ guest,” the suit read.

It continued, “Despite being forced to drink copious amounts of alcohol and consume illicit narcotics, the encounters Plaintiff was forced to endure were so excruciating that [Adria] remembers them as they still haunt her to this day.”

Adria further claimed that she had to engage in forced sexual intercourse with one of Diddy’s powerful friends and that he also “passed” her off to other people where he had “hidden cameras in every room of his home in the Hamptons, New York and Star Island, Miami, Florida.”

“Defendant Does, who were individuals {Diddy and another defendant] passed off [Adria] to be sexually assaulted, were filmed by [Diddy’s] security cameras sexually assaulting [Adria] while [Adria] is unconscious during the White Parties in both New York and Florida,” the lawsuit continued.

