Taylor Swift rocking 'Eras Tour' becomes top destination for celebs

Since the Eras Tour was in full gear, celebrities have flocked to Taylor Swift's hit shows and acknowledged that they had the best time of their lives.



In the latest, Josh Hartnett told The Hollywood Reporter that he had gone to one of her London shows with his kids.

"It was wild," he gushed. "I've never experienced anything like it: 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium losing their minds, including my two daughters."

The father-of-four continued, "And people were so respectful, my daughters were given so many bracelets and everything was really sweet," adding, "It was a good event for my daughters' first concert."

Another top star, Julia Roberts, was at the Grammy winner's concert in Dublin.

However, an uproar kicked off after the Oscar winner was snapped, getting handsy with Travis Kelce.

But, the NFL's tight end cleared the air by giving a tribute to Julia on his podcast New Heights podcast.



"Yep. I met Julia Roberts in Ireland, in Dublin, Ireland. That was pretty cool, she was awesome," he said.