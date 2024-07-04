Kourtney Kardashian rocks out to Travis Barker's performance with Blink-182

Kourtney Kardashian rocks her chic look to watch her husband play

Kourtney Kardashian rocked chic look while in Las Vegas to watch her husband Travis Barker and his band Blink-182 perform at the T-Mobile Arena on their One More Time Tour.

While she got ready for her husband’s performance, Kardashian shared a mirror selfie while telling fans how she was struggling with her exact clothing choice with the caption, "112 degrees outside, 65 degrees inside. What to wear.”

In regards to the reality star’s outfit, she opted for a fluffy cream jacket that she wore over a black and white skull T-shirt and a black mini skirt featuring a small slit at the front. In order to complete her look, Kardashian wore a pair of black knee-high boots.

Furthermore, in one of the photos, Kardashian's fluffy jacket’s reflection could be seen in a window as she took a photo of Sin City from her hotel.

It is pertinent to mention that Vegas holds a special place in the couple's hearts as that's where they famously tied the knot at the One Love Wedding Chapel (without a marriage license) after the Grammys in the early hours of the morning on April 4, 2022.