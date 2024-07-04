 
Geo News

Kelly Osbourne confesses early career regret: 'It was bad'

Kelly Osbourne opened up about the regretful decision decision to give up on her aspiration so easily

By
Web Desk

July 04, 2024

Photo: Kelly Osbourne confesses early career regret: It was bad
Photo: Kelly Osbourne confesses early career regret: 'It was bad'

Kelly Osbourne recently got candid about an early career regret.

The TV star sat down for a discussion on the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast and weighed in on her decision to walk away from the music career.

Reflecting on this decision, Kelly admitted, "I've definitely thought about it and what life would have been like if I hadn't stopped."

It is pertinent to mention here that Kelly made her music debut with the album Shut Up in November 2002.

She went on to confessed that she might have earned their name as a music artist if she had remained consistent with her music.

"It's definitely a regret. Will I do anything about that regret? I don't know," she also revealed.

The 39-year-old went on to talk about second career aspiration, which is acting, and disclosed struggling to find work-life balance in as an actress as well.

Kelly shared on the show, "I was doing so much TV, I was doing so much touring and publicity and so many interviews and I just wanted to go out and have fun."

"I didn't want it to be all work and no play and I didn't know how to have any balance. It was bad," she remarked in conclusion. 

Prime Video swings an axe on 'Outer Range' after season 2
Prime Video swings an axe on 'Outer Range' after season 2
David Beckham recreates iconic look with Victoria despite criticism
David Beckham recreates iconic look with Victoria despite criticism
Khloe Kardashian expresses how she feels 'attacked' with family
Khloe Kardashian expresses how she feels 'attacked' with family
Taylor Swift rocking 'Eras Tour' becomes top destination for celebs
Taylor Swift rocking 'Eras Tour' becomes top destination for celebs
BTS stars Jimin and Jungkook announce new TV stint
BTS stars Jimin and Jungkook announce new TV stint
Travis, Jason Kelce taking professional hiatus amid Taylor Eras tour
Travis, Jason Kelce taking professional hiatus amid Taylor Eras tour
Jennifer Garner worried about Ben Affleck sobriety amid divorce rumors
Jennifer Garner worried about Ben Affleck sobriety amid divorce rumors
'Deadpool & Wolverine' makers receive upsetting news ahead of film release
'Deadpool & Wolverine' makers receive upsetting news ahead of film release