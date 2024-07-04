Photo: Kelly Osbourne confesses early career regret: 'It was bad'

Kelly Osbourne recently got candid about an early career regret.

The TV star sat down for a discussion on the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast and weighed in on her decision to walk away from the music career.

Reflecting on this decision, Kelly admitted, "I've definitely thought about it and what life would have been like if I hadn't stopped."

It is pertinent to mention here that Kelly made her music debut with the album Shut Up in November 2002.

She went on to confessed that she might have earned their name as a music artist if she had remained consistent with her music.

"It's definitely a regret. Will I do anything about that regret? I don't know," she also revealed.

The 39-year-old went on to talk about second career aspiration, which is acting, and disclosed struggling to find work-life balance in as an actress as well.

Kelly shared on the show, "I was doing so much TV, I was doing so much touring and publicity and so many interviews and I just wanted to go out and have fun."

"I didn't want it to be all work and no play and I didn't know how to have any balance. It was bad," she remarked in conclusion.