Meghan Markle looking for ‘sit down' as Prince Harry ‘ready to move on'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s efforts to patch up with the Royal Family might go in vain.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Who left public duties back in 2020 to spend life away from the Royal Family, would be rejected from across the pond.

A source tells Express.co.uk: "Harry is more willing to move on, let’s just say that. It’s not a case of Meghan being difficult, she genuinely feels hurt and would like some kind of sit down to hash things through - but that’s not something the other side is willing to consider at this time."

This comes as Harry and Meghan extends an olive branch to Kate Middleton after she announced her cancer diagnosis.

They shared: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."