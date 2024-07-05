Vanessa Hudgens speaks out on privacy violation after welcoming first baby

Vanessa Hudgens shared her first update as a new mom after welcoming her baby.



The 35-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account and posted a statement on her stories regarding breaching her ‘family's privacy’.

She began by noting, "We're disappointed,” referring to the news broke by news outlets.

Vanessa continued to say, “Our family's privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media.”

The news of her baby’s birth was first broke by TMZ.

Moreover, in the caption, the High School Musical alum also updated about the newborn, she penned down, "Despite all of that, mom dad and baby are happy and healthy."

For those unversed, the actress welcomed her first baby with her MLB player husband Cole Tucker. The couple tied the knot in December 2023.

However, the baby’s birth date, name, and gender have not been revealed by the new parents.