Taylor Swift wants to stop 'wasting time' with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is now expecting a grand gesture from Travis Kelce - one that involves an engagement ring.

It’s almost been a year since the celebrity couple started dating and now an insider tells Life&Style that the hitmaker is “head over heels” in love with the NFL star, and is serious about settling down with him.

“Taylor is head over heels in love with Travis. She doesn’t want to waste more time, so she needs to make sure they’re on the same page about getting married,” they revealed.

The source went on to add that Travis is already aware of Taylor’s intentions for him as she was unable to get a proposal from her former relationship of six years with Joe Alwyn.

“Taylor changed so many things to accommodate Joe — she moved to London and agreed to reel in her outgoing personality because he was more of a homebody. They’d spoken about starting a family and she patiently waited for him to propose,” the source recalled.

They continued, “Every time Joe would arrange a romantic vacation or quiet dinner, she imagined the time had come. But after almost seven years, Joe was dragging his feet and she had to walk away.”

The insider further explained that Taylor doesn’t want Travis to rush but needs the assurance that he’s on the same page as her.

“She’s not expecting a proposal tomorrow, but she does want to know he’s as serious as she is when it comes to marriage,” they concluded.