Lupita Nyong’o opens up about pressure following Oscar victory

Lupita Nyong’o has opened up about the pressure she felt after winning her first Oscar.

Speaking to People magazine, the 41-year-old actress, who won the "Best Supporting Actress" trophy for her role in the 2013 film Sir Steve McQueen, has shared that the accolade turned up expectations for her.

“It definitely put the pressure on," said Lupita. "It was my first movie, and now I had received what is considered the pinnacle of one’s achievement as an actor.”

“So there I was, like, ‘Okay, what happens now? I can’t afford to fail’,” she added.

When Lupita was asked about the worst career advice she had ever received, she responded, “That I needed to seize the day and do bigger. That the next thing after 12 Years a Slave needed to be a lead role in a blockbuster movie.”

“(But) it wasn’t about the size of the role, it’s about the quality of the role, at least for me,” the A Quiet Place: Day One shared her perspective.