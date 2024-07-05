 
Julia Roberts pays a steamy tribute to husband Danny Moder

'Eat, Pray, Love' actress Julia Roberts takes to Instagram with a steamy throwback picture of the couple

Julia Roberts is celebrating 22 years of marriage with husband Danny Moder.

The Eat, Pray, Love actress dropped a throwback picture of the couple sharing a kiss, which is available on her official Instagram account.

“TWENTY TWO YEARS,” she wrote alongside it with lots of heart and other emojis.

The actress also threw in an emoji of the American flag as their wedding anniversary coincided with the Independence Day in the United States.

Roberts also turned off the comments under her post, indicating that it might be to avoid further criticism following the backlash over a viral video with Travis Kelce.

The actress was seen gushing over his relationship with Taylor Swift inside the VIP tent of the Eras concert in Dublin but it was her hand gesture that put off Swifties as they found her overfriendly for tickling his chest and running her hands over his chest and arms.

The pair first met on the sets of The Mexican, during which Moder was in marriage with makeup artist Vera Steimberg while Roberts was dating Benjamin Bratt.

Roberts and Moder then exchanged vows in 2002 and now share twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 19, and Henry, 17.

