Patrick and Brittany Mahomes enjoy date at Morgan Wallen concert

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes attended the Morgan Wallen concert on July 4, 2024

July 05, 2024

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes just found the perfect way to celebrate the Fourth of July.

On Thursday, the couple was spotted at the concert of the country music star, Morgan Wallen at BST Hyde Park.

The NFL star and the retired sportswoman have been travelling Europe the last few weeks and in her latest Instagram Stories snap, they could be seen cuddling each other, wearing matching red outfits.

At a platform of the music festival, the 28-year-old quarterback wrapped his arms around his 28-year-old wife while they stood in front of a stage backdrop that had the words, “Morgan Wallen ONE NIGHT AT A TIME 2024,” written.

Source: Instagram Stories
Brittany’s attire consisted of a red, white and navy-blue shirt that she paired with blue cargo pants while Patrick sported a short-sleeved red and white shirt with red shorts.

The couple also shared multiple clips of Wallen’s performance and also posted two boomerang videos, the first being of the couple themselves and the second with Summitt's wife Miranda Hogue, who was also in attendance.

