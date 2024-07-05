'Charming' Johnny Depp receives praise from Andrea Bocelli

Johnny Depp just received appreciation and praises from Andrea Bocelli ahead of their concert performance.

The 65-year-old, whose concert film Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration, directed by Sam Wrench, who also took helm of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, expressed his thoughts about the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star.

Hitting the big screen this fall, the 61-year-old actor and musician, will be making an appearance in the concert series as a special guest.

“A disarmingly charming actor who has brought countless iconic characters to life on the big screen, this eclectic artist’s musical talents are equally intense: a bona fide rockstar loved and applauded everywhere," the singer wrote about Depp.

Bocelli continued, "I fondly recall playing and singing with Johnny Depp when he visited my home in Tuscany," Bocelli added. "We’re happy to announce that this unexpected pairing will perform once more — and this time in public, as his fans will be thrilled to hear."

"We want to thank Johnny for accepting our invitation: it will be a joy to welcome him to the Teatro del Silenzio stage,” he concluded.