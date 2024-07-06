'Grey's Anatomy' star Katherine Heigl clears up 2008 Emmys drama

Katherine Heigl has recently break silence on her 2008 Emmys controversy.

On Let's Be Clear podcast, Heigl addressed the rumours suggesting she had turned down 2008 Emmys nomination.

Heigl clarified, "I didn't turn it down ... I just didn't submit my work that year."

"I should've said nothing. I should've just said, 'Oh, I forgot,' Because it created such a maelstrom that was so unnecessary," Heigl added.

The Grey's Anatomy actress, who won an Emmy in 2007 for her role as Izzie Stevens, explained that her intention was never to appear arrogant.

"I just wasn't proud of my work, I would never be so bold or so arrogant to turn down a nomination. I would take that nomination. If it came my way, I'd be down," Heigl said.

She added, "I was trying to be honorable, I guess. I was trying to have some integrity. I wasn't trying to be a d---"

Despite the criticism, Heigl previously expressed a newfound resolve in her 40s to be true to herself and not conform to others' expectations on Knocked Up podcast.

"So, I hit 40 and I went 'f--- this, life is really too short,'" she said, adding, "I just want to be myself."