Prince Harry should refuse Pat Tillman award if he has 'any shame' left

Prince Harry should do the right thing and decline the controversial award, according to a royal expert.

The Duke of Sussex is set to receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service, an accolade named after former NFL player Pat Tillman who left his career for the US military after 9/11, and was killed in 2004.

The announcement has sparked backlash, including Pat’s mother Mary Tillman.

“I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award,” Mary told the Daily Mail.

Now, the diary editor for the Daily Mail Richard Eden shared his views on the Palace Confidential podcast and suggested that Harry should do the decent thing and turn down the award.

“I just think for once, Harry needs to do the honourable thing and you know, just say no; turn it down Harry should say, 'you know what, actually, I won't accept this because the last thing the organisers of this event want is this kind of controversy,’” he said.

Eden continued: "You know, it's a great award that's meant to be honouring someone who's put service before personal gain, and it really isn't appropriate for Harry to get it."

“So I said, if you know, if he's a gentleman, if he's got a sense of shame, he won't accept it,” he concluded.