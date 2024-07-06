Lily Collins gives a sneak-peak into the 'unhinged' behind-the-scenes of the horror film, MaXXXine

Lily Collins showed off her amazing transformation for a role in the new horror film, MaXXXine, with a slew of 'unhinged' behind-the-scenes snaps.

The Emily In Paris actress made her X film series debut and joined mainstay Mia Goth in the series' third slasher film, which hit US and UK cinemas on Friday.

It is pertinent to mention that, along with the behind-the-scenes shots of Collins shared shots of herself looking bloodied and dismembered, Lily captioned her Instagram post, “Spoiler alert! Finally get to share this unhinged BTS from @maxxxinemovie.”

In regards to the caption, Lily Collins shared that she had a lot of fun working with the ‘genius,’ Ti West and Mia Goth, along with an insanely talented cast and crew.



Furthermore, Lily adds, “I feel very lucky to be included in such a wild trilogy and part of this totally insane ride. Run don't walk to see it in theaters NOW…”

As far as the film, MaXXXine is considered, Lily plays Molly Bennett and the film is a 2024 American slasher film written, directed, produced and edited by Ti West. It is the third installment in West's X film series and a direct sequel to X (2022). The film stars Mia Goth, who reprises her role as Maxine Minx, alongside Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon. In the film, Maxine sets out for fame and success in 1980s Hollywood while being targeted by a mysterious killer.

Moreover, in regards to Lily Collins' career, she is also currently portraying Emily Cooper in Netflix hit Emily In Paris. The show has aired three series, and its fourth is set tp begin on August 15.